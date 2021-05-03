site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Torrens isn't starting Monday's game against the Orioles.
Torrens went 1-for-3 with a double and a run Sunday, but he continues to alternate starts behind the dish. Tom Murphy will start at catcher and bat eighth.
