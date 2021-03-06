Torrens (finger) is batting seventh and serving as the designated hitter in Saturday's spring game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Torrens will make his spring debut Saturday after missing time due to a finger laceration early in camp. If all goes well Saturday, he could resume catching duties in the near future.
