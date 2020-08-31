Torrens was traded from the Padres to the Mariners on Sunday as part of a seven-player trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Torrens was recalled from the Padres' alternate training site in the middle of August and went 3-for-11 with a double and two strikeouts over seven games. He could compete for playing time with the major-league club in Seattle after the Mariners included Austin Nola as part of Sunday's trade.
