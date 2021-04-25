site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Sits for series finale
Torrens is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Torrens will be getting a breather as Seattle concludes its series in Boston with a day game. Tom Murphy replaces Torrens behind the plate and will bat eighth.
