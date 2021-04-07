Torrens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Manager Scott Servais hasn't named either Torrens or Murphy as the team's top catcher, but Torrens may be the preferred option at this point, based on how the starts have been distributed. While both Torrens and Murphy have now been in the lineup at catcher three times apiece, Torrens has made all three of his starts versus right-handed pitching, whereas Murphy has made only one of his three starts versus righties. If that pattern holds, Torrens will likely end up seeing the larger portion of work behind the plate over the balance of the season.