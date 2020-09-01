Torrens, who was acquired from the Padres on Sunday, is slated to serve as the primary catcher for the balance of the regular season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Torrens is considered an above-average defender behind the dish and solid hitter for a catcher, even as he's yet to have a chance to fully demonstrate the latter at the big-league level. Torrens was thrown into the fire by the Padres back in 2017 as a Rule 5 Draft rookie after not having yet played above Low-A ball, and he unsurprisingly limped to a .163/.243/.203 line across 56 games. However, Torrens slashed an impressive .300/.373/.500 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI over 97 games at Double-A Amarillo last season, and he's now expected to get the majority of the starts in September with Austin Nola having been shipped to San Diego. Torrens is presently undergoing COVID-19 testing protocol.