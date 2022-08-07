Torrens went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during a loss to the Angels in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
The veteran squared up for a 405-foot shot to right field off Reid Detmers in the fifth inning, his first home run since Sept. 23 of last season. Torrens' multi-hit effort was also his first since June 10, as he's spent time on the injured list with a shoulder issue and also lost out on plenty of playing time to Cal Raleigh behind the dish since that point.
