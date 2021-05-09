site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Smacks homer in loss
RotoWire Staff
Torrens went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.
The right-handed hitter hit a home run in the eight inning to give the Mariners a 7-6 lead. It was the second dinger for the young catcher and he is now slashing .216/.256/.365 in 2021.
