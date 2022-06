Torrens, who went 1-for-3 in a win over the Athletics on Thursday, is now hitting .294 (5-for-17) over his last five games.

The beginning of that stretch actually dates back to June 12, as Torrens continues to see only intermittent playing time while Cal Raleigh sees his opportunities expand behind the dish. With the news Tom Murphy (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season, however, Torrens should be assured of at least a serviceable amount of opportunity for the balance of the campaign.