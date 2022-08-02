Torrens has logged just 12 plate appearances across six games since being activated from the injured list July 9.

Torrens had started in three of the last four games before his placement on the IL due to a shoulder injury, but the Mariners have given Cal Raleigh the bulk of playing time behind the dish in recent weeks. Even the Mariners' current rash of injuries to other position players hasn't served to open up much opportunity at designated hitter for Torrens, who's carrying a .208/.262/.225 slash line over 42 games this season.