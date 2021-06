Torrens, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a win over the Rays on Thursday, has three extra-base hits over his last two starts.

The backup catcher now also has one less obstacle to playing time with the optioning of Jose Godoy to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. Torrens has flashed some nice pop all season, having laced half of his 20 hits for extra bases.