Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
