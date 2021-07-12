Torrens, who was out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels and went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and a walk in Saturday's win, hit .350 (7-for-20) with a triple, two home runs, five RBI, seven walks and four runs across the last seven games of the first half.

The hot-hitting backstop reached safely in all seven of those contests as well, and with the three-bagger and pair of round trippers he belted during that stretch, he's now laced exactly half of his 32 hits this season for extra bases (six doubles, Saturday's triple, nine home runs). That's helped lead to a .462 slugging percentage, a particularly appealing figure for a part-time catcher.