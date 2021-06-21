Torrens went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Rays.

Torrens was the only Mariner to get to Shane McClanahan on Sunday when he began the third by taking the rookie left-hander deep to center for an early 1-0 lead. The 25-year-old has three homers in five games since returning from Triple-A Tacoma on June 15. For the season, he's slashing .217/.257/.415 with five long balls, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored. Torrens currently appears to be in a timeshare behind the plate with Tom Murphy but could eventually gain an edge if he continues his hitting surge moving forward.