Torrens is not starting Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Torrens has done well while serving as the Mariners' primary DH of late, going 7-for-24 with a triple, homer and three RBI across his last seven games. He won't be able to start Tuesday with the club losing its DH but figures to be a top option off the bench.
