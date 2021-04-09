Torrens went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.
Torrens' second two-bagger of the season helped push his season average to .333, with the 24-year-old having hit safely in three of his first four starts. Torrens and Tom Murphy project to continue splitting time behind the dish fairly evenly, with each logging the same number of starts thus far.
