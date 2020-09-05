Torrens went 0-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Rangers on Friday, a game that marked his Mariners debut.

A trade-deadline arrival, Torrens is slated to serve as the primary catcher for what remains of the regular season. The former Padres prospect was slashing .273/.333./.364 in San Diego before the trade and has shown some offensive upside during his time in the minors.

