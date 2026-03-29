Raley went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Saturday in the Mariners' 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Raley didn't start the contest, but he was summoned off the bench in the 10th inning. The veteran hitter came through with a two-run blast to center field to bring the Guardians within a run of tying the score. Raley has exactly one hit in each of his first three games this season, and each of his knocks has left the park. He already has three long balls and five RBI across nine plate appearances in 2026 after managing just four home runs and 19 runs batted over 219 regular-season plate appearances last season.