Raley agreed to a one-year contract with the Rangers on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Raley was non-tendered by the Mariners last week but was able to land on his feet for 2027. The 32-year-old had a hot start to 2026 as he finished May with 13 homers and a .932 OPS though 54 games, but he stumbled to a .441 OPS with just two more long balls in his next 41 contests before a forearm injury ended his season in late July. Raley has just 63 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching the past two seasons, and he's unlikely to significantly add to that total with the Rangers.