Ford went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Ford played a bit of small ball for a change, driving in Jarred Kelenic with his fifth-inning knock. The 30-year-old journeyman now has nine RBI on just 10 hits over his 53 plate appearances at the big-league level this season, with his six homers naturally playing a significant role and helping afford him regular playing time at designated hitter.