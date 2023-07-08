Ford went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two walks, four RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Astros.

Ford plated two runs with a double in the fourth inning and tacked on a solo shot in the ninth. It's the second time in the last four games he's racked up multiple extra-base hits. The 31-year-old is batting .282 with eight homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored and three doubles over 86 plate appearances, and his strong hitting in July is helping him hold down the designated hitter spot versus right-handed pitchers.