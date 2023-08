Ford went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's 15-2 win over the Royals.

Ford capped off a seven-run rally in the third inning with a two-run homer to right field. The 31-year-old had been mired in a lengthy slump prior to Saturday's contest, managing only six hits (one home run) and racking up 20 strikeouts in his previous 50 at-bats.