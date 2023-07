Ford entered Friday's loss to the Tigers as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and hit a solo home run in his only plate appearance.

Ford's 363-foot shot to right field brought the Mariners within a run, but Seattle ultimately failed to score again. The slugger has now left the yard in three of his last seven games overall, a span in which he's posted a .429 average and 1.526 OPS with seven extra-base hits and six RBI across 23 plate appearances.