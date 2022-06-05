Ford was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Ford came into Saturday having only started one of the past six games and he was ultimately designated for assignment after the Mariners acquired Ryan Borucki from the Blue Jays via trade. He will now either report to Triple-A Tacoma, get claimed by another team or be released outright. Ford owns a .188 average with a double, five RBI and a run scored over 32 at-bats in 16 games with the Mariners and Giants this season.