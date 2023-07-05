Ford went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and an additional run in a win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Ford has been trending up at the plate for some time, and Tuesday might ultimately qualify as the crescendo in that hot streak. The trio of extra-base hits means Ford has almost as many combined doubles and home runs (nine) as singles (10) across his 74 plate appearances. Ford's slugging percentage is also now up to a career-high .618, the byproduct of a career-best 48.9 percent hard-hit rate per Statcast.