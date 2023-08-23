Ford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Ford had served as the Mariners' designated hitter in each of the past three games, but he'll cede those duties to Dominic Canzone in the series finale. Until the Mariners get Jarred Kelenic (foot) back from the injured list, the Mariners should have two spots in the everyday lineup for Ford, Canzone and Cade Marlowe. Ford and Canzone are swinging the hotter bats of the three at the moment and may have an edge on playing time over Marlowe.