Ford, called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Rangers on Friday.

The 30-year-old drew the start at designated hitter and was able to contribute a single in his first taste of big-league action this season. Ford generated a lackluster .206/.302/.313 slash line across 149 plate appearances with a whopping four major-league teams in 2022, and even with his success thus far this minor-league season in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, it remains to be seen how much he can contribute outside of the occasional power numbers.