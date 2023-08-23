Ford went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Ford was a late fill-in for Julio Rodriguez (illness) and made good use of the spot start, producing his first multi-hit effort since July 18. The multiple trips on the basepaths also pushed Ford's OBP back over the .300 mark (.307) for the season, and he appears to be slowly trending back up following a prolonged slump by hitting a respectable .263 and striking out a modest 16.7 percent of the time over his last six games.