Ford went 1-for-2 with an RBI single and two walks in a win over the Rays on Saturday.

Ford drove in the first run of the game with his timely second-inning knock that plated Jarred Kelenic, and he subsequently kept up his recent constant presence on the basepaths with his pair of free passes. Ford is 6-for-16 with two home runs, four RBI, Saturday's two walks and three runs in his last six games, reaching safely at a blistering .375 clip in that span. Despite a lackluster .214 average and .262 on-base percentage for the season, Ford's notable power upside captured by his .536 slugging percentage helps explain his near-everyday playing time at designated hitter.