Ford is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

The lefty-hitting Ford has served as Seattle's primary designated hitter since he was reacquired from the Giants last week, but he'll take a seat with southpaw Rich Hill on the mound for Boston. Ford is expected to lose out on steady at-bats against right-handers as soon as next week, when outfielder/DH Kyle Lewis (knee) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list.