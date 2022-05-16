Ford is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

The lefty-hitting Ford will check out of the lineup with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, opening up designated-hitter duties for Steven Souza. Ford was an indirect beneficiary of Jarred Kelenic's demotion to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, as the former has proceeded to serve as Seattle's DH in each of the last three games while going 1-for-8 with a walk and two RBI. Once Kyle Lewis (knee) ends his rehab assignment at Tacoma and is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list, one of Ford and Souza will likely lose out on regular at-bats.