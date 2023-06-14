Ford went 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Ford had just three hits in 19 plate appearances this season heading into Tuesday's game and went on to double his hit total. The 30-year-old journeyman went deep in the second and eighth innings for his second two-homer game as a major leaguer. Ford has not had successful track record hitting in the MLB, but has been impactful for the Mariners early on, slashing .273/.333/.818 with four homers, five RBI, six runs and a 1:6 BB:K over 24 plate appearances. He should continue to get looks in the lineup against right-handed pitchers.