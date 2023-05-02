Ford sports a .337/.439/.730 slash line with 16 extra-base hits and 39 RBI across 107 plate appearances over 24 games with Triple-A Tacoma.
The 30-year-old has struggled with big-league arms after an encouraging initial 50-game cup of coffee with the Yankees back in 2019, when he posted a .259 average and .909 OPS across 163 plate appearances. However, Ford has been a terror with the Rainiers during his stints with them over the last two seasons, and his aforementioned impressive 2023 numbers are accompanied by a 14.0 percent walk rate and minuscule 11.2 percent strikeout rate. Ford's age and the fact he's been almost exclusively limited to playing first base and filling the designated hitter role throughout his long professional career dampens his overall prospects, but he could potentially get another crack at the majors at some point this season if he continues his current offensive tear down on the farm.