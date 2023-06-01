Ford will be called up by the Mariners on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ford forced Seattle's hand by exercising the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract Thursday. The 30-year-old journeyman might prove to be a solid addition to the big-league roster, even as a bench bat, seeing as he's delivered a robust .302/.427/.605 slash line with 13 homers and 56 RBI through 49 games this season at Triple-A Tacoma. As a left-handed hitter, he could potentially power his way into a significant share of the platoon at designated hitter.