Mariners' Mike Zunino: Serves as DH in second rehab start
Zunino (ankle) started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Triple-A Tacoma's extra-inning loss to Salt Lake on Saturday before lifted for a pinch hitter in the 10th inning.
The recovering backstop encouragingly got through back-to-back games Friday and Saturday without any issues. Zunino tested his ankle in three of his four plate appearances Saturday, as he also hit into a force out and singled in addition to his sacrifice fly. Given his success through his pair of rehab games, Zunino appears to be on track for activation prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Giants.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Plays five innings in rehab game•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Does not return Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Does batting cage work Friday•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Stepping up physical activity•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Likely out 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Mariners' Mike Zunino: Lands on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...