Narvaez went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against Cincinnati.

Narvaez went deep in the first inning to get his team on the scoreboard, belting his first homer of spring training. The 27-year-old is 4-for-18 at the dish thus far and projects as Seattle's starting catcher after being shipped over from the White Sox during the offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories