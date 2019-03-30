Mariners' Omar Narvaez: Out of lineup Saturday
Narvaez is not starting Saturday against Boston, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Narvaez will sit for the second time in three games. Tom Murphy gets his first start of the season in his absence.
