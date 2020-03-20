Play

Wisdom was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old joined the Mariners on a one-year deal in November but struggled prior to the suspension of spring training, going 3-for-22 in 13 games. Wisdom had an .882 OPS over 58 plate appearances with the Cardinals in 2018, but he struggled in nine big-league contests with the Rangers last season and went 4-for-26 with 15 strikeouts.

