Mariners' Patrick Wisdom: Struggling in job battle
Wisdom's chances of securing a utility spot on the Opening Day roster appear low due to multiple factors, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Wisdom arrived in Seattle on a one-year contract in late November and has been competing for a utility role, but his poor performance in Cactus League games and the versatility of some of the other candidates for the role leave him in an uphill battle whenever spring training resumes. Wisdom was hitting just .136 (3-for-22) over 13 games when play was suspended, and while he's capable of filling in at both corner infield spots, the likes of Jose Marmolejos, Tim Lopes and Dylan Moore (foreram) are all capable of also playing in the outfield in addition to their filling in at multiple infield spots.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.