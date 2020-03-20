Wisdom's chances of securing a utility spot on the Opening Day roster appear low due to multiple factors, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Wisdom arrived in Seattle on a one-year contract in late November and has been competing for a utility role, but his poor performance in Cactus League games and the versatility of some of the other candidates for the role leave him in an uphill battle whenever spring training resumes. Wisdom was hitting just .136 (3-for-22) over 13 games when play was suspended, and while he's capable of filling in at both corner infield spots, the likes of Jose Marmolejos, Tim Lopes and Dylan Moore (foreram) are all capable of also playing in the outfield in addition to their filling in at multiple infield spots.