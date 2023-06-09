Seattle activated Murfee (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Murfee has completed his month-long recovery from a bout of right elbow inflammation and will jump back into the Mariners' bullpen Friday night against the Angels. The 29-year-old had registered a 1.38 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 13 innings prior to the IL stint.
