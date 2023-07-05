The Mariners transferred Murfee (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Murfee's move to the 60-day IL was merely procedural, as Seattle general manager confirmed last week that the right-hander would require season-ending surgery to repair a torn UCL in his elbow. Seattle selected the contract of lefty Tommy Milone from Triple-A Tacoma to take Murfee's spot on the 40-man roster. Murfee closes the 2023 campaign with a 1.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 14 innings to go with one win and one hold.