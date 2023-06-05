Murfee (elbow) was credited with a hold in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sacramento on Sunday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.
Kicking off his rehab assignment, Murfee pounded nine of his 15 pitches in for strikes. The right-hander, who's been on the shelf since early May, couldn't have asked for a better start to his journey back to the big-league club, and he's likely to log several more appearances with the Rainiers given the amount of time he's been sidelined.
