Tellez homered in his lone at-bat in Friday's loss to Toronto, adding a walk.

Tellez drilled a solo homer into right field in the second inning, putting the Mariners on the board and tying the game at 1-1. A strong showing during spring training allowed Tellez to make Seattle's Opening Day roster, but the veteran slugger is off to an icy start at the plate while functioning on the strong side of a platoon at first base with Donovan Solano. Tellez is slashing .135/.195/.324 with two long balls, one double and five RBI through 37 at-bats (14 games), so he can be left on waiver wires in the majority of fantasy leagues.