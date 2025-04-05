Tellez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco.
The lefty-hitting Tellez will retreat to the bench Saturday as the Mariners prepare to face the lefty-throwing Robbie Ray. Donovan Solano will draw a start at first base as a result and bat sixth.
