Tellez signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Tellez had a disappointing 2024 season with the Pirates when he posted only a .691 OPS across 421 plate appearances -- his second consecutive campaign with an OPS under .700. His fit on Seattle's roster is unclear given that both he and Luke Raley bat from the left side, though Tellez could also get some at-bats at designated hitter if he manages to crack the roster.