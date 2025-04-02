Now Playing

Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending southpaw Tarik Skubal to the hill, so Tellez and fellow left-handed hitter Luke Raley will hit the bench as the Mariners add a couple of extra right-handed bats to the lineup. Donovan Solano will step in for Tellez at first base.

