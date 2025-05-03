Tellez went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-1 win over the Rangers.

Since a three-game binge with three homers and seven RBI from April 18-20 in Toronto, Tellez had gone just 2-for-12 across his last eight games. The first baseman broke out of that funk with a trio of singles Friday, making him one of six Mariners to log multiple hits in this blowout win. He's batting .194 with a .680 OPS, four homers, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and no stolen bases over 69 plate appearances. Tellez is in a strong-side platoon role at first base, though Donovan Solano has poached a few at-bats versus righties.