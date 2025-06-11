Tellez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tellez went back-to-back with Randy Arozarena in the sixth inning to get the Mariners on the board, but it didn't spark a larger rally. Tellez is up to 10 homers this season, but he's hit just two of them over his last 20 contests. The slugger has a .208/.253/.429 slash line with 26 RBI, 17 runs scored and four doubles over 166 plate appearances in a strong-side platoon role at first base.