site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-rowdy-tellez-resting-against-left-hander | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Mariners' Rowdy Tellez: Resting against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tellez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Tellez will take a seat on the bench Saturday with the left-handed Patrick Corbin due to start on the bump for Texas. Donovan Solano will fill in as Seattle's first baseman and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read