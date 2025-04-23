Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Lefty Sean Newcomb will be on the bump for Boston, so the left-handed-hitting Tellez will retreat to the bench Wednesday. Donovan Solano will start at first base in place of Tellez.
